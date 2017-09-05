Pocket Sprite

Meet Pocket Sprite

The world’s smallest portable gaming device
tested & loved by
Play all your favourite games: Gameboy, Gameboy Color, Master System, Gamegear, and more.

It isn't just tiny, it's an incredibly playable full-featured emulator that fits on your keyring.

Don't believe us? Watch this.

super-mario

What’s inside

  • Smooth OLED Screen

    60+FPS. Right Ratio. Super Bright.

  • Play Tested Buttons

    Built to last, tuned to play.

  • Built in wifi & bluetooth

    Add new games in one-click

  • Instant On / Boss-Mode

    Pick up right where you left off.

  • Rechargeable Battery

    Hours of gameplay. Charge by USB.

  • Tiny 8-bit speaker

    Classic tunes stuck in your head.

    What’s possible

    Out of the box

    What's possible? Retro gaming in an ultra-modern, ultra-portable package. Emulate all your favourite games and consoles. Write your own games. Hack it into something else.

    Gameboy Emulator
    Sega Emulator
    Dev Platform

    Just how small is it ?

    Slips perfectly into the pocket of even the skinniest jeans. But remember - it's not just tiny, it's incredibly playable, and it's no gimmick - it's a full featured emulation console that fits on your keyring.

    How do I add games & apps?

    Adding new games and apps to your PocketSprite takes less than a minute.
    • Turn on the PocketSprite
    Yes, it’s really that simple!

    Is it actually playable?

    Is something so small actually playable?
    Great question.
    We asked some slightly famous speed-runners to try the PocketSprite.
    Here’s what happened.

    Reviews by people that matter.

    • I want to own this tiny Game Boy.
      The smallest functional Game Boy ever built... at the end of the day, it not only runs Game Boy games, but even Doom.

      The Verge.com

    • Plays every single Gameboy, Gameboy Color, Sega Master System and GameGear game. Fits on your keyring. Doesn't need AA-batteries. What are you waiting for?

      SpritesMods.com

    Latest news from the blog

    PocketSprite is finally launched! After almost a year of coding, prototyping, building and gluing our fingers together, the PocketSprite is here, now. And you can get your own as well. Want to learn more about the story - or reserve your own in our presale, read on.

    PocketSprite is open source

    This means that anyone (including you) can peer inside the code that makes PocketSprite tick.

    And if you miss the days of building things, the PocketSprite also comes in a kit-form; you can assemble your own (and we even put in some spare buttons for when you lose them in the carpet..)

    PocketSprite is crowdfunding!

    Participate in the Crowd-Funding campaign and enjoy free shipping and 20% off the regular price!

