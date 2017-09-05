Play all your favourite games: Gameboy, Gameboy Color, Master System, Gamegear, and more.
It isn't just tiny, it's an incredibly playable full-featured emulator that fits on your keyring.
Don't believe us? Watch this.
What’s inside
-
Smooth OLED Screen60+FPS. Right Ratio. Super Bright.
-
Play Tested ButtonsBuilt to last, tuned to play.
-
Built in wifi & bluetoothAdd new games in one-click
-
Instant On / Boss-ModePick up right where you left off.
-
Rechargeable BatteryHours of gameplay. Charge by USB.
-
Tiny 8-bit speakerClassic tunes stuck in your head.
What’s possibleOut of the box
What's possible? Retro gaming in an ultra-modern, ultra-portable package. Emulate all your favourite games and consoles. Write your own games. Hack it into something else.
Want one in your pocket? Order Now
Just how small is it ?
Slips perfectly into the pocket of even the skinniest jeans. But remember - it's not just tiny, it's incredibly playable, and it's no gimmick - it's a full featured emulation console that fits on your keyring.
How do I add games & apps?Adding new games and apps to your PocketSprite takes less than a minute.
Is it actually playable?
Is something so small actually playable?
Great question.
We asked some slightly famous speed-runners to try the PocketSprite.
Here’s what happened.
Reviews by people that matter.
-
I want to own this tiny Game Boy.
The smallest functional Game Boy ever built... at the end of the day, it not only runs Game Boy games, but even Doom.
-
Plays every single Gameboy, Gameboy Color, Sega Master System and GameGear game. Fits on your keyring. Doesn't need AA-batteries. What are you waiting for?
Latest news from the blog
PocketSprite is finally launched! After almost a year of coding, prototyping, building and gluing our fingers together, the PocketSprite is here, now. And you can get your own as well. Want to learn more about the story - or reserve your own in our presale, read on.Read more
PocketSprite is open source
This means that anyone (including you) can peer inside the code that makes PocketSprite tick.
And if you miss the days of building things, the PocketSprite also comes in a kit-form; you can assemble your own (and we even put in some spare buttons for when you lose them in the carpet..)
-
Free Worldwide Shipping
via Worldwide Rapid Post
-
Purchase Protection
Money Back Guarantee
-
24/7 Parcel Tracking
Door - to - delivery tracking
-
Private Encrypted Checkout
Secure & Verified Purchase